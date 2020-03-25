Wealthquest Corp Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,726 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,745,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

