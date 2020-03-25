Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Facebook (FB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Facebook (NASDAQ: FB):

3/25/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $260.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

3/18/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Facebook had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/5/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

1/31/2020 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/31/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $245.00 to $285.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $263.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $274.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/30/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $244.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

1/29/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

1/28/2020 – Facebook had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Facebook was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Facebook stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,996,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,923,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $3,672,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

