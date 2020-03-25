Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vivint Solar (VSLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2020 – Vivint Solar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Vivint Solar was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Vivint Solar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Vivint Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Vivint Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VSLR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 189,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,749. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 75,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $679,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,558,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,668,934 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

