Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

3/19/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/11/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/28/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/13/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/11/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to .

2/10/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

2/9/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

2/4/2020 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $827.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after buying an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

