Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Volution Group (FAN)

3/25/2020 – Volution Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – Volution Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 245 ($3.22). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/13/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Volution Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a market cap of $303.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

