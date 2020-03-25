Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2020 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its acreage in Marcellus shale play poise it for major growth potential. Cabot continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its 2019 finding and development costs by 5.13%. It is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. However, being a natural gas-weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity price struggles. Cabot’s average realized natural gas price fell 36.3% y/y to $2.05 per Mcf in Q4. Struggling with lawsuits & denied a water permit, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline Company is likely to be delayed substantially or cancelled. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/11/2020 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/10/2020 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/4/2020 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

