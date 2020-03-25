Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/18/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

3/17/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

2/14/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,591. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

