Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coca Cola HBC (CCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coca Cola HBC (LON: CCH):
- 3/23/2020 – Coca Cola HBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – Coca Cola HBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2020 – Coca Cola HBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2020 – Coca Cola HBC was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,100 ($40.78).
- 3/6/2020 – Coca Cola HBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2020 – Coca Cola HBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2020 – Coca Cola HBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2020 – Coca Cola HBC was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/14/2020 – Coca Cola HBC had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2020 – Coca Cola HBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
LON CCH opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. Coca Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,410.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,527.51.
In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50). Insiders have purchased 564 shares of company stock worth $1,193,820 over the last 90 days.
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
