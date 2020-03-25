Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE: LSPD) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from C$45.00 to C$16.00.

3/23/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$25.00.

3/19/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$49.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Lightspeed POS was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$44.00.

3/2/2020 – Lightspeed POS was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Lightspeed POS was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Lightspeed POS was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Lightspeed POS was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Lightspeed POS was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE LSPD traded up C$2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.60. 692,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,491. Lightspeed POS Inc has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$49.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.01.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

