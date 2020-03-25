Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Whitecap Resources (WCP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP):

3/19/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$2.00.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$6.50 to C$3.50.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.15.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$2.00.

3/16/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.25 to C$2.25.

3/13/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$3.50.

2/28/2020 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

2/12/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

1/31/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $368.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$574,641.88. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

