Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

2/27/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

2/18/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/25/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ATRA stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics Inc alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at $765,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.