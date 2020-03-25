Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) recently:

3/20/2020 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

3/17/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

3/16/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/9/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.