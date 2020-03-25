Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Weidai’s earnings. Weidai reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weidai will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weidai.

Get Weidai alerts:

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.15 million during the quarter. Weidai had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE WEI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Weidai has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Weidai worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weidai (WEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.