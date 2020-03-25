Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

WW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ WW opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

