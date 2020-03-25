Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

WW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 2,026,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. On average, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.