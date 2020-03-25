Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.43 Million

Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report sales of $116.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.52 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $119.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $483.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.78 million to $509.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $508.66 million, with estimates ranging from $473.33 million to $532.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRI. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 81,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at about $1,776,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

