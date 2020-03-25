Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

WEIR has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,455.50 ($19.15).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 759.40 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,204.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,382.53.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.