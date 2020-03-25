Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $75.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Square by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.