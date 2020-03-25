Wells Fargo & Co Lowers TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target to $9.25

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $9.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,815. The company has a market capitalization of $317.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Linda Pace acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,320.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

