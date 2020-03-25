Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $9.00

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.75 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

TPVG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 613,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $156.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

