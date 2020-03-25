Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.34.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

