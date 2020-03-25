Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. 53,308,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,184,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

