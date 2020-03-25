Wells Fargo & Co Trims Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Target Price to $10.75

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.50 to $10.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

HTGC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,056. The stock has a market cap of $889.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

