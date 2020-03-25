Wells Fargo & Co Trims Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Target Price to $11.25

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $11.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

ORCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ORCC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,282. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 14,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

