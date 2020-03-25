Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New Price Target at Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from to in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. 8,433,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,223. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,177,000 after buying an additional 1,565,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,084,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,703,000 after acquiring an additional 548,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

