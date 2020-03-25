Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $95.27 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,555 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,697,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,562,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.