Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,408 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Western Midstream Partners worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,302,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 86,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

In related news, Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of WES stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

