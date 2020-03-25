Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.35% of Westlake Chemical worth $211,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,380,000 after acquiring an additional 834,793 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after buying an additional 268,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.95.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 490,000 shares of company stock worth $15,380,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

