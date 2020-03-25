Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 187.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,548 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 719,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBK. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 335,055 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

