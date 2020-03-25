Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Position Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Westrock were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.75. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

