Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,571 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.