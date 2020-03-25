Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $53,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.85, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

