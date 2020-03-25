Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 205.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518,073 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.50% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $67,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after acquiring an additional 669,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 643,498 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,611,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,690,000 after acquiring an additional 579,040 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,463,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,054,000 after acquiring an additional 574,194 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.