Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

TSE WPM traded up C$0.60 on Wednesday, hitting C$41.22. 1,053,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,134. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$26.50 and a 52-week high of C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total value of C$3,320,926.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,051,843.48. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total transaction of C$173,347.73. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,038.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

