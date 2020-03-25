Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WCP. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$3.00 price target on Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.18.

WCP traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.20. 7,706,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,519. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.98. The company has a market cap of $368.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.26.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares in the company, valued at C$574,641.88. Insiders purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

