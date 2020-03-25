Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WLL. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.68.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 253,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,984,000 after buying an additional 196,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 539,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments now owns 403,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 215,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.