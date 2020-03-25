WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Price Target Lowered to $0.70 at B. Riley

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $1.00 to $0.70 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of WYY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,458. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

