Wild Beast Block Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $1,285.64 and $4.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wild Beast Block alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00590910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007868 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Beast Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Beast Block and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.