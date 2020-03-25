WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get WillScot alerts:

Shares of WSC stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. WillScot has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.34 million, a P/E ratio of -89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WillScot by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of WillScot by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.