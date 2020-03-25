WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of WillScot worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. 1,506,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $952.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. WillScot Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

