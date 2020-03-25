Wincanton’s (WIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Wincanton from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 335 ($4.41).

WIN opened at GBX 238 ($3.13) on Wednesday. Wincanton has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 319 ($4.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

