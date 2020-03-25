Winding Tree (LIF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,200.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $1,200.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02615783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00185186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.