Wings Price Up 50.8% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Wings has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $56,552.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02594205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Upbit, Gate.io, Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

