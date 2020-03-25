Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $74.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

WING traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,107. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.28, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Wingstop by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

