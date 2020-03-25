Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 694,074 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Wipro worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 27.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 987,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 603,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 192,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.