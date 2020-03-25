Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. On average, analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Wipro by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,522,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wipro by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wipro by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,994,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,456 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $2,982,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 684,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.