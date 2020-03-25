WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:WCAGY opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

About WIRECARD AG/ADR

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

