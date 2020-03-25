WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:SHAG)

WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

SHAG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 21,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $54.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

