WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:DDWM)

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of DDWM stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.69. 32,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

