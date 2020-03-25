WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

BATS:DDLS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,875 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.